IIM CAT 2021 Answer Keys and Response Sheet Released: Raise Objections Till 11 December

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmadabad has made the answer keys available for CAT (Common Admission Test) at 10 AM on Wednesday 8 December.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check and download their answer keys by visiting the official website of the Indian Institute of Management- iimcat.ac.in.



Along with the answer keys, the IIM Ahmadabad has also shared the recorded answers responses of the candidates at the time of the Common admission examination. However, the authorities have set a time limit to check the responses and answers keys as the candidates can check them till evening 5 PM of 11 December.

The Candidates Response Tab and Objection Management Tab have been activated by the Insitute from 10 AM on 8 December. Candidates can raise their queries and objections about the answer keys till 5 pm on 11 December.

The CAT exam was held earlier on 28 November in 159 cities across India where 191660 candidates appeared for the test. IIM Ahmadabad can make the results of IIM CAT 2021 available by the first week of the month of January next year.

Steps to check and download IIM CAT 2021 Answer Keys:

• Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in.

• Select the tab of login available on the homepage.

• Enter CAT user ID and password on the login page.

• IIM CAT 2021 Answer Keys will appear on the screen.

• Download the answer keys for future use.

CAT 2021 Answer Key: Section Wise

VARC

Question number 1 Correct Answer 4

Question number2 Correct Answer: 4

Question number 3 Correct Answer: 1

Question number 4 Correct Answer: 2

Question number 5 Correct Answer: 3

Question number 6 Correct Answer: 1

Question number 7 Correct Answer: 4

Question number 8 Correct Answer: 3

Question number 9 Correct Answer: 2

Question number 10 Correct Answer: 4

Question number 11 Correct Answer: 1

Question number 12 Correct Answer: 2

Question number 13 Correct Answer:1

Question number14 Correct Answer: 2

Question number 15 Correct Answer: 4

Question number 16 Correct Answer: 4

Question number 17 Possible answer: 4312

Question number 18 Possible answer: 5

Question number 19 Possible answer: 4

Question number 20 Possible answer: 2143

Question number 21 Possible answer: 2341

Question number 22 Correct Answer: 2

Question number 23 Correct Answer:4

Question number 24 Correct Answer:1

DILR

Question number 1 Correct Answer: 4

Question number 2 Correct Answer: 2

Question number 3 Possible answer: 1

Question number 4 Correct Answer: 1

Question number 5 Correct Answer: 2

Question number 6 Correct Answer: 4

Question number 7 Correct Answer: 3

Question number 8 Correct Answer: 3

Question number 9 Possible answer: 3

Question number 10 Possible answer: 4

Question number 11 Correct Answer: 2

Question number 12 Correct Answer: 1

Question number 13 Correct Answer: 2

Question number 14 Possible answer: 6

Question number 15 Correct Answer: 1

Question number 16 Possible answer: 8

Question number 17 Correct Answer: 3

Question number 18 Correct Answer: 1

Question number 19 Correct Answer: 1

Question number 20 Correct Answer: 1

QA

Question number 1 Correct Answer: 2

Question number 2 Possible answer: 32

Question number 3 Correct Answer: 1

Question number 4 Correct Answer: 1

Question number 5 Correct Answer: 3

Question number 6 Possible answer: 35

Question number 7 Correct Answer: 1

Question number 8 Possible answer: 200

Question number 9 Possible answer: 120

Question number 10 Correct Answer: 4

Question number 11 Correct Answer: 2

Question number 12 Correct Answer: 4

Question number 13 Correct Answer: 3

Question number 14 Correct Answer: 1

Question number 15 Correct Answer: 3

Question number 16 Correct Answer: 2

Question number 17 Correct Answer: 2

Question number 18 Possible answer: 99

Question number 19 Possible answer: 1000

Question number 20 Correct Answer 4

Question number 21 Possible answer: 70

Question number 22 Possible answer: 47

