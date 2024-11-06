JEE Advance 2025: Number Of Attempts For Aspiring Candidates Increased To 3

NEW DELHI: An aspiring candidate can attempt JEE advanced a maximum of three times in three consecutive years, as per a newly revised guideline. Previously, the candidate could only attempt JEE Advanced twice in two consecutive years.

As far as the age limit is concerned, candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 2000. SC, ST, and PwD candidates receive a five-year age relaxation, meaning they must have been born on or after October 1, 1995.

JEE Mains 2025 Eligibility Criteria

The other eligibility for JEE Main remains the same. Candidates will be selected from the top 2,50,000 successful aspirants (across all categories) in the BE/BTech paper (Paper I) of JEE Main 2025.