JEE Advance 2025: Number Of Attempts For Aspiring Candidates Increased To 3

NEW DELHI: An aspiring candidate can attempt JEE advanced a maximum of three times in three consecutive years, as per a newly revised guideline. Previously, the candidate could only attempt JEE Advanced twice in two consecutive years.
As far as the age limit is concerned, candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 2000. SC, ST, and PwD candidates receive a five-year age relaxation, meaning they must have been born on or after October 1, 1995.
The other eligibility for JEE Main remains the same. Candidates will be selected from the top 2,50,000 successful aspirants (across all categories) in the BE/BTech paper (Paper I) of JEE Main 2025.
The percentages of various categories of candidates to be shortlisted are as follows: 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST, and the remaining 40.5% is OPEN for all. Within each of these five categories, 5% horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates.
The Supreme Court's decision in Writ Petition (Civil) 891/2021, dated February 3, 2023, considers OCI/PIO candidates who secured OCI/PIO cards before 04.03.2021 as Indian nationals for seat allocation to IITs.
However, these candidates are not eligible for benefits of any kind of reservation (e.g., GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST) except for OPEN-PwD.
