Indian Railways Carries More Passengers in 24 Hours Than Australia and New Zealand’s Population

Guwahati: Indian Railways carries more passengers in 24 hours than the population of Australia and New Zealand. 65 lakh passengers have been facilitated by Railways from 1 October to 5 November through special trains and approximately 7.5 cr passengers were carried to Bihar, East UP and Jharkhand from 1 October to 5 November through special trains.

In a statement, the Indian Railways mentioned that Monday saw the highest number of passengers carried by railways in a single day time. Three crore passengers boarded railways which is more than the population of Australia and New Zealand combined. 120.72 lakh (19.43 lakh reserved and 101.29 unreserved non-suburban passengers were carried on 4 November 2024. 180 lakh suburban traffic used the railways.

This is the highest single-day passenger figure for the current year. For the Pooja/ Diwali/ Chath rush 2024, a total of 7,666 special train services have been notified between 1 October 2024 to 30 November 2024. In the same period last year, 4,429 trips were operated. This is 73% more than last year. 4521 Special trains have been run from 1 October to 5 November. 65 lakh passengers have been facilitated by Railways during this period in special trains.

The number of specials run on 3 November is 207 trains, on 4 November 203 trains, on 5 November 71 trains and on 6 November 164 special trains are planned. On 7 November also the department plans to run 164 trains.

Other than these, on the basis of local demand and rush unannounced trains are being planned at Samastipur Division and Danapur Division. For 8 November 164, 9 November 160, 10 November 161 and 11 November 155 trains have been planned.