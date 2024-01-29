New Delhi: PM Modi Anticipates 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' Interaction with Exam Warriors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen to interact with young ‘exam warriors’ in eager anticipation of the upcoming ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ scheduled to be held on Monday. The initiative is a key component of the wider ‘Exam Warrior’ movement, led by the PM himself, which aims to create a fair and stress-free environment for students across the country.

Expressing his enthusiasm, PM Modi took to X, stating, "Looking forward to seeing you all tomorrow at 11 am for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'!" This unique interactive program is designed to address and alleviate the stress associated with examinations while celebrating life as an Utsav.

At a press conference earlier today, Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar inquired about the scheme. The Testing Rewards Dialogue is a place for students, parents and teachers to engage with the President, foster a sense of community and address challenges associated with testing.

Dr. Sarkar The program was successfully organized by the Government School teaching and literacy department of the Ministry of Education over the last six years. The first three versions were held in New Delhi in a Nagar Bhavan-interactive format. Due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth episode was aired on Doordarshan and major TV channels and online.

The fifth and sixth editions returned to the town hall format at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. An impressive 31.24 lakh students, 5.60 lakh teachers and 1.95 lakh parents participated last year (2023), showing its widespread success.

Presenting the 7th edition, Dr. Sarkar, the government said that a massive registration of Rs 2.26 crore has been registered on the MyGov portal, indicating huge interest among students across the country.

The examination pay rounds for this year will be held on January 29, 2024 at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 11 a.m. onwards. Nearly 3,000 people will have the opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister during the event.

Special guests at the event will include two students and one teacher from each state and union territory, as well as the winners of the arts festival. Notably, 100 students from Ekalavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) across the state will attend the event for the first time.

Dr. Sarkar explained that participants were selected through an online MCQ competition on the MyGov portal held between December 11 and January 12, 2023. Students from classes 6 to 12, teachers, and parents were chosen based on their questions and will receive a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit, including the Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, authored by the Prime Minister, along with a certificate.



The main objective of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative is to provide support to students in dealing with examination stress and to prepare teachers and parents to deal effectively with the rigorous examination environment.