 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana posts 'DoctorG' first look from film set

Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media and shared the first look from his upcoming film “DoctorG”. The actor is seen dressed in a doctors white coat over a check shirt with

Ayushmann Khurrana

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  20 July 2021 3:10 AM GMT

Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media and shared the first look from his upcoming film "DoctorG". The actor is seen dressed in a doctors white coat over a check shirt with stethoscope in his pocket and holding a book titled "Gynecology".

Sharing his excitement, Ayushmann wrote on his Instagram, "Doctor G is ready to leave. Now the shooting will begin! #DoctorG FirstLook". Ayushmann is shooting for "DoctorG" in Bhopal.

Minutes after Ayushmann posted his first look, his Instagram flooded with comments from Bollywood.

Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Harry Potter".

Actress Kubbra Sait wrote, "Gooooodest luck cutes".

Musician Harshdeep Kaur posted, "Waah!! Looking forward to this one. Love the look!"

Manjot Singh commented, "Doctor Gentleman".

Shakti Mohan wrote, "So cute".

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap "Doctor G" is a campus comedy drama where Ayushmann will be playing a doctor opposite Rakulpreet Singh. (IANS)

Also Read: Bollywood actors who exposed dirty side of film industry

Also Watch:

Tags: DoctorG Ayushmann Khurrana Gynecology 
Categories: Entertainment More 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X