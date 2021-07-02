Bollywood actors who exposed dirty side of film industry

Here is a list of Bollywood celebrities who openly spoke about sensitive issues including nepotism and the casting couch:



Ayushmann Khurrana: The Vicky Donor star Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about nepotism with a portal as he said, "My debut, Vicky Donor, was when I was 27. If I was a star kid, it would've been 22. I don't think the difference of five years would've affected much. I think I was a much more mature actor at 27."

Rajkummar Rao: The powerhouse of talent gave his point of view about nepotism as he was quoted by saying, ''Favouritism is there, of course, it is present everywhere, so it is fine. But my only concern is when because of favoritism I have to see non-talented people in films. That is a problem for me."

Kangana Ranaut: Kangana Ranaut openly talked about nepotism on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan. It had a great impact on the film industry as she exposed the dirty side of it.

Ranveer Singh: B-town actor Ranveer Singh spoke bout the casting cough issue as he said, "Yes, casting couch does exist in the industry. I've experienced it during my struggling days. But it depends on how you tackle the situation. I chose to decline politely."

Radhika Apte: Parched actress Radhika Apte spoke on the issue of being offered a role in a Bollywood film on the condition of sleeping with that person. In a conversation with an online portal, Radhika revealed that she knows a lot of instances of casting a couch and also the people who have gone through it.

Kriti Sanon: Actress Kriti Sanon admitted to being replaced by a star kid in her films and she said, ''If I had been from a film family, I would not have to reach out (to directors)."

Taapsee Pannu: Recently, Taapsee Pannu spoke about the same issue of being replaced by films at the end moment. She was quoted saying, ''It is not a shocker to me that a film went out of my hands, not because I was not credible, but because I was not so-and-so's daughter or sister or dating so-and-so. (Agencies)

