Actress Tanya Maniktala on how to deal with trolls

Actress Tanya Maniktala says she has figured out how to deal with trolls. She simply ignores them.



"Over time, I have realised that there is no absolute way of dealing with trolls. Personally, in my short social media existence, the way I cope with it is by ignoring it. You have to gradually learn to take it in good humour, make light of it, and not take it too personally," said Tanya.

She does believe that a lot of good has come from the internet and its ability to break geographical boundaries.

"Social media always comes with a bad reputation but recently during the COVID situation in India, I've realised that when in the right hands it can be a powerful, brilliant tool," she said.

Tanya will be seen in the upcoming web series "Chutzpah", which also stars Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Gautam Mehra, Elnaaz Norouzi and Kshitij Chauhan amongst others. (IANS)

