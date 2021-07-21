Biswanath district administration launched boat vaccination centre

A CORRESPONDENT



BISWANATH CHARIALI: A boat vaccination centre has been launched by Biswanath district administration to ensure that all the people of char-chapori and remote areas under the district are not deprived of getting COVID vaccine.

As part of the administration's efforts, the boat vaccination centre was set up recently in collaboration with Karuna Trust, a non-governmental organization based in Gopaljaroni Chapori area of the Brahmaputra River under Gohpur subdivision. About 125 people in the area were vaccinated through the Trust's Vivekananda Boat Clinic.

Ignoring the adverse weather conditions, the residents of Gopal Jarani and Thute Chapori villages under Bakori Doloni Gaon Panchayat attended the camp and got vaccinated. Kankana Saikia, Assistant Commissioner, informed that the boat vaccination centre would continue to provide services in the hinterland and remote areas till complete immunization was achieved.

