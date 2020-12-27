Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turns 55 today





Mumbai: Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan turned 55 today. One of the finest actors in Bollywood, Khan shared that he did not want to celebrate his birthday this year. Fondly called Bhaijaan, he appealed to his fans not to gather outside his house on his birthday due to the pandemic.

His ardent fans always gather outside the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai, to just get a glimpse of their favourite superstar on his birthday.

In a notice displayed outside his building, Khan said, "The love and affection of my fans over the years has been overwhelming on my birthdays but this year it is my humble request not to crowd outside my housekeeping the covid pandemic and social distancing norms in mind."

He went to his Panvel farmhouse to celebrate his 55th birthday with his family and close friends. He greeted the media on Sunday morning and cut a cake with them.

Social media has been bombarded with happy birthday wishes from his friends and fans. Karishma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor, and many other shared pictures on their social media accounts with Bhaijaan.

Kareena Kapoor wrote: "Happy Birthday Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Forever Superstar." She has worked with him in Bodyguard, Kyon Ki, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and a few other films.

Kareena Kapoor's sister, Karishma Kapoor shared a picture of Salman Khan, and wrote, "Throwback memories. Happy Birthday Salman Khan." Both of them have worked together in Andaz Apna Apna, Biwi No 1, Judwaa, Chal Mere Bhai and Hum Saath - Saath Hain among many others

Another co-star of Salman Khan, who has shared the screen with Salman Khan in Bollywood hits is Madhuri Dixit. She greeted Khan by writing, "Happy Birthday Salman. Hope you have a wonderful, happy and healthy day." She and Salman Khan worked together in Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.





