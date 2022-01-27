Bobby Deol Turns 53: Tweets On The Actor Predicting COVID Gone Viral

Bollywood actor Vijay Singh Deol known widely as Bobby Deol has turned a year older as the actor celebrates his 53rd birthday on Thursday 27 January.



Bobby Deol is one of the notable Indian actors known for his versatile performances in various Hindi movies.

On his 53rd birthday, the actor's elder brother Sunny Deol took to social media to make the day special for Bobby and shared a throwback picture of their childhood.

The actor has been receiving wishes from fans across the country as the netizens were seen pouring birthday wishes for the actor on various social media platforms.

Meanwhile, a series of tweets about Bobby relating to Covid memes are widely shared on Twitter and the tweets are gaining much attention from users.

In the tweets shared by a Twitter user titled 'Bobbywood' it is seen that Bobby has the power to see the future. A meme on Virat Kohli portraying Bobby Deoal also went viral.

In one of the meme tweets, the movie scenes of Bobby were combined together and he was seen predicting about the COVID pandemic 42 years ago appearing as the first man to conduct the swab test and he even advised people to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

In another tweet, a meme was made where Bobby Deol presented how the new variant of COVID-19 Omicron is dodging the covid vaccines.

For the first time, Bobby was seen in the 1977 action comedy film Dharam Veer where he appeared as a child actor. In the film, he performed along with Dharmendra and Jeetendra as lead characters.

Bobby then made his debut in his acting career by appearing in the 1995 musical romance film 'Barsaat' where he appeared as the lead hero. His acting in the film Barsaat led him to receive the honour of Filmfare Award in the category of Best Male Debut.

Since then the actor gave one after one hit movies including Soldier in 1998 and Gupt in 1997. The actor recently opted for a digital platform and then with his hit web series 'Aashram' the actor successfully created a new fan base.

Check the tweets where Bobby predicts the future:



