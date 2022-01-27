Shweta Tiwari Lands In Controversy After Her Derogatory Remark On God, MP Minister Orders Probe

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress and famous television personality Shweta Tiwari made an offensive statement about God during her press conference in Bhopal.



The actress went to Bhopal to attend the press conference about her upcoming fashion web series. Apart from Shweta Tiwari, the web series lead cast includes Rohit Roy, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Digangana Suryavanshi.

A video clip of the press conference has been extensively shared on social media where Shweta was seen making a statement as 'Mere bra ki size Bhagwan le rahe hai' which means that God is taking the size of my bra.

According to reports, in her new web series which is based on fashion Sourabh Raaj Jain will be seen playing the role of a bra fitter. Sourabh Raaj Jain rose to fame after his performance in the television mythological series 'Mahabharata' where he played the role of Lord Krishna.

The statement of Shweta in the press conference suggests a joke related to Saurabh as he is mostly recognized by people as the Mahabharata fame and in their web series, he will be taking the measurement of Shweta's bra.

As the video went increasing went viral on social media platforms, netizens started reacting by slamming the 41-year-old actress for her remark on God while mentioning her innerwear.

The actress has landed herself into a new controversy as social media users expressed their discomfort with the controversial statement by Shweta Tiwari.

Member of Legislative Assembly and Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra came across the matter and took cognizance.

The state home minister directed Bhopal Commissioner of police, Makrand Devskar to submit a detailed report after an investigation into the matter and as per the reports further action will be taken.

In a tweet, Mishra wrote that the statement by Shweta Tiwari in Bhopal is shameful and Makrand Devskar Commissioner of police, Bhopal has been ordered to submit a report over the matter within 24 hours on the basis on which decision will be taken.

Shweta is known for her works in Hindi films and in various television shows. She gained much recognition after acting as Prerna Sharma Bajaj in the hit TV serial 'Kausautii Zindagi Kay.' She is also the winner of the Color reality show 'Big Boss' season 4 and also participated in Khatro Ki Khiladi season 11.

Also read: Mouni Roy's Wedding: Mouni Roy Ties Knot With Suraj Nambiar, Check Wedding Pictures

Also watch: