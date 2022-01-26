Daler Mehndi Becomes 1st Indian Singer To Perform In The Metaverse

NEW DELHI: Indian popular Punjabi singer Daler Singh known fondly as Daler Mehdi has become the first-ever singer from India to perform in the metaverse.



Daler Mehndi has set ablaze the stage with his outstanding performance at the country's first Metaverse concert organized during the occasion of 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday 26 January.

Earlier on 17 January 2022, the renowned singer took to his social media account of Instagram to announce that he will be performing in Metaverse in view of marking the big celebration of India's Republic Day.

Daler shared a poster of his show scheduled on Wednesday 26 January at 12:00 pm afternoon and informed that he will be singing at a concert in Party Nite.

It may be mentioned that Party Nite is the first metaverse platform to come out of India. Along with the poster, the singer wrote a caption inviting everyone to attend the first metaverse concert of India on 26th January.

As per information provided by the metaverse website, Party Nite is an online parallel universe that is powered by blackchain where people will get the opportunity to chill out with companions as customizable and fitted avatars. They can even meet new people along with joint events and parties.

At the metaverse concert today, the singer win hearts by performing on his ever-green hit songs including Jaago India, India India and Namoh Namoh. He performed on songs that gives the feeling of patriotism and matched perfectly for the occasion of Republic Day.

On speaking about his performance, Dalet said that he is glad in representing the country and feels lucky. He expressed his happiness being part of such an event and said that it is a great platform to send a message to the whole world that the Indians believe in one God.

Daler Mehndi is recognized across the country for his contribution in singing and also as an author and record producer. Daler is mostly known for making the Banghra dance popular across the globe.

Metaverse:

Metaverse is a virtual network that helps people to interact with each other and meet new people.

Metaverse has earlier witnessed the performance of famous pop artists like Justin Beiber, Travis Scott and Marshmello.

As numerous metaverse startups are coming in India, it seems like the platform is increasingly showing growth in the country.

Notably in January this year the production company T-Series entered into a metaverse platform in collaboration with Hungama TV.

Also read: Lata Mangeshkar shows 'marginal improvement'

Also watch: L