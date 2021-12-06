EDs Chargesheet Reveals Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Gave Gifts Worth Rs 10 Cr to Jacqueline

MUMBAI: In the Rs 200 crore extortion case, the ED has issued its first charge sheet, naming Sukesh Chandrashekhar as the primary offender. Bollywood actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi are also included in the charge sheet.

The facts of the Enforcement Directorate's charge sheet against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and actress Jacqueline Fernandez were obtained first by India Today.

Sukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez began communicating in January 2021, then after he delivered the actor extravagant presents costing over Rs 10 crore. Diamond-studded jewellery sets, crockery, four Persian cats (each cat costs roughly Rs 9 lakh) and a horse for Rs 52 lakh are among the pricey gifts. Sukesh used to call Jacqueline on his phone when he was in jail. Sukesh took a private plane to Chennai after being released on bail. He also arranged for her to fly from Mumbai to Delhi on a chartered jet. The two of them stayed in a motel in Chennai.

Nora Fatehi, a 29-year-old actress and dancer, gave a statement in this case. Fatehi's lawyer stated that Fatehi was the victim in the case and that as a testimony, she is testifying and assisting the investigators in the investigation.

After searching several of Chandrashekhar's properties in August, seizing a sea-facing house in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh in cash, and more than a dozen high-end automobiles. It stated in a release that Chandrashekhar is a "renowned fraudster" who is being investigated by the Delhi Police in connection with a case of suspected massive fraud, defrauding and extortion of Rs 200 crore.

"The fraud's mastermind is Chandrashekhar. Since the age of 17, he has been a part of the criminal underworld. He is now detained in Rohini prison, where he is facing various FIRs (in connection with the Delhi Police case).





