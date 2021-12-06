CM Neiphiu Rio Urges Centre to Remove AFSPA in Nagaland

After 14 persons were killed by security personnel, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said on Monday that his administration has sought the Centre to revoke the Armed Personnel (Special Powers) Act, 1958, from Nagaland.

Following the civilians' burial rites in Oting, Nagaland's Mon district, Rio told journalists that the Centre will offer Rs 11 lakh in ex gratia aid and the state will provide Rs 5 lakh to the deceased's relatives.

"I spoke with the Union Home Minister, and he is very concerned about the situation," the Chief Minister continued, "and we have provided financial assistance to those who have been impacted." "I have also requested that the Centre repeal AFSPA from Nagaland because the law is a stain on the country's reputation," he added. AFSPA is still in effect in Kashmir, Nagaland, Assam, Manipur (with the exception of seven Imphal assembly seats) and parts of Arunachal Pradesh, and it was just recently repealed in Meghalaya. It allows the Army and central forces deployed in "disturbed regions" to assassinate anybody who defies the law, hold and interrogate anyone without a warrant, and protect forces from prosecution and legal action if the Centre approves.

In an instance of "mistaken identification," security forces in Nagaland's Mon district opened fire on a pick-up truck on Saturday, killing six people. The number of individuals murdered in the operation and subsequent battles with security officials has risen to 13. According to officials, a big throng of enraged locals assembled in Mon town on Sunday and marched to the Assam Rifles barracks, vandalising it. Another victim was killed when security personnel opened fire.

