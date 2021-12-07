Millind Gaba 31st Birthday: Know About The Popular Punjabi Singer 'MG'

Popular singer and actor Millind Gaba turns a year older today as the singer celebrates his 31st birthday on Tuesday 7 December.

Millind has made his successful career in singing, acting as well as in producing songs of his own. He is known across the country but specifically in Punjab for his contribution to Punjabi songs and also in Bollywood songs.



Actor, rapper, producer and songwriter Millind has made people crazy about his songs in Punjab. Millind often uses the 'MG' in his songs and he is known popularly among fans as 'MG.' Some of the most popular songs that led him to gain much fame are 'She Don't Know', 'Nazar Lag Jayegi' and 'Yaar Mod Do' in collaboration with singer Guru Randhawa.

The talented Indian singer Millind Gaba was born on 7 December 1990 in New Delhi and completed his schooling at Ved Vyas DAV Public School in Delhi. Millind made his debut song with '4 Man Down' and this became a super hit song that has earned a lot of attention with 34,831,066 views.

Millind Gaba appeared alongside Guggu Gill in the Punjabi film in 2013 named Stupid 7 directed by Pali Bhupinder Singh. For his acting performance in the film, Milind has successfully gained much recognition as an actor as his role was loved by the audience.

Some of the most notable songs by Millind are Mein Tenu Vi Pyaar Karta, Bas Tu, Welcome Back, Delhi Wali Zaleem Girlfriend, Daaru Party, Teri Yaari, Kya Karu and others. Millind had also participated in the recent Bigg Boss OTT 2021 which showed his emotional ups and downs. Throughout the show, he had received much love from fans. He had also worked with former Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli in his video song titled 'Shanti' in 2021.

