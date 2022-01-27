Mouni Roy's Wedding: Mouni Roy Ties Knot With Suraj Nambiar, Check Wedding Pictures

Popular television personality Mouni Roy got married to businessman boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on Thursday 27 January following a grand wedding ceremony at Hilton Goa Resort.

The beach wedding took place following the Malayali rituals and it is reported that there will be a Bengali wedding organized to be held on Thursday evening.

Suraj Nambiar belongs to a Jain family in Bengaluru but he resides in Dubai for business purposes on the other hand Mouni comes from Cooch Bihar in West Bengal. Therefore the wedding ceremony will be completed with rituals of both families. Apart from being a businessman by profession, Mouni's husband Suraj is also a banker.

The pictures of Mouni Roy's pre-wedding ceremonies are widely shared on social media platforms and fans are reacting with love and well wishes for the newlywed couple.

Mouni is seen beautiful in the pictures of her Haldi and Mehandi ceremony shared on Instagram by her friends. In one of the photos of her Mehandi, Mouni has written the letter of her husband's name's initial.

The wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies are attended by TV personalities and Mouni's friends including Arjun Bijlani, Rohini Iyer, Vanessa Walia, Aashka Goradia and Mandira Bedia among others.

Notably, in view of the spread in covid-19 and increase in the number of positive cases in the country only close friends and family members are invited to Mouni's marriage function.

Co-star and friend Arjun Bijlani took to Instagram to share the pictures of Mouni's wedding and congratulates her on her big day wishing her love and blessings.

Several videos of pre-wedding ceremonies are doing rounds on the internet where Mouni's mother Mukti Roy is seen dancing with Arjun.

In the pictures and videos shared Mouni looked gorgeous in different attires matched according to the ritual. She was also seen in romantic poses with her husband Suraj Nambiar.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar Wedding Pictures:

Pictures From Mehendi Ceremony:

Pictures From Haldi Ceremony:

