Megastar Rajnikanth Wants Daughter Aishwarya To Reconcile With Dhanush

CHENNAI: On 17 January this year, popular south actor Dhanush and his wife Aishwarya Rajnikanth took to their social media platforms to announce their separation.



The news about their separation after 18 years of togetherness created a lot of buzzes as it came as a shock for friends, families and fans across the country.



It is reported that the family members of both Dhanush and Aishwarya are not happy with their decision and don't support the separation instead they want the couple to be together.

Now after 10 days of the announcement, it is in the news that Aishwarya's father and Superstar Rajnikanth is not happy with the separation of his daughter with Dhanush and wishes that the couple reconcile.

According to various sources actor, Rajnikanth is deeply affected by the decision of his daughter and his son-in-law and now he is trying all possible ways to let them reunite again and cancel the separation.

In view of this Rajnikanth has been holding talks with both Dhanush and his daughter Aiswarya so that they resolve all the issues and he asked the daughter to mend her marriage. He is making efforts to let them understand about not breaking such long years of marriage.

Despite the efforts by Rajnikanth, it is not yet clear that Dhanush and Aiswarya would get together again after their public announcement of the separation.

On the other hand, Dhanush's father and film director Kasthuri Raja informed that the couple has not yet filed their divorce, they had just shared their decision with the public through social media.

He mentioned that the matter is related to a family quarrel and he is trying to discuss with the couple to solve the problems and call off their separation.

In an interview, Dhanush's father clearly stated that it is a family fight that usually occurs between every married couple. He further revealed that Aiswarya and Dhanush are currently in Hyderabad busy with their respective works.

On 17 January Dhanush posted a note on Twitter where he wrote that he and Aishwarya now stand on separate paths after 18 years of togetherness as a couple, friends and well-wishers to each other.

He wrote Aishwarya and he has taken the decision to quit the marriage and will take time to understand each other as an individual. In the post, he requested privacy to deal with the situation and asked to respect their decision.

Dhanush and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2004 following a wedding ceremony in Chennai and they have two sons namely Linga and Yatra.

