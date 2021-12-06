Shera, Salman Khan's Personal Bodyguard to Provide Security for Katrina-Vicky's Wedding

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif may have a past, but it won't stop her from celebrating her wedding day. Salman Khan's personal bodyguard Shera will apparently be providing additional protection for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding.

The pair are planning to marry on December 9th, and arrangements have already begun.

Shera, Salman's bodyguard, operates his own security firm, Tiger Security. They will be in charge of protecting at the Six Senses Fort, which will host the wedding.

As various B-town celebs and VIPs will be moving about the location, the Barwara Police will be called into action.

The actress was caught leaving a Mumbai gym at a time when public interest in Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding in Jaisalmer is at an all-time high. Isabelle, her sister, is said to have joined her there.

Katrina was seen dressed entirely in black. A mask and a baseball cap completed her ensemble. Vicky was reportedly busy shooting in Mumbai while his soon-to-be wife was working out and the Internet was buzzing with rumours that the two were planning a court wedding before their regular nuptials. Three films are in the works for the actor. It's unclear which one he was aiming at.

While many aspects of the wedding, such as the guest list and venue, have already been made public, we now have exclusive access to some of Vicky and Katrina's wedding SOPs.

Only a few days before the big day, we now know all of the regulations that the couple has created for their wedding guests. From a no-photography rule to a no-location-sharing rule, all of the SOPs may be found here. The names of those who attended the wedding will not be mentioned. There will be no taking of photographs.

There will be no social media sharing of images. Your location cannot be shared on social media.

