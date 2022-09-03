Top 5 Reasons 'Brahmastra' Might Defeat Bollywood Boycott Trend

MUMBAI: Touted as a possible savior for the tottering Bollywood film industry, Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra - Part One' with a hefty Rs 400 crore budget promises a "spectacle never seen before."



The film, gearing up for an international release on September 9, has a lot riding on it. The last 3 major Bollywood biggies – Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan', and Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger' – have floundered spectacularly.

Despite the 'Bollywood boycott' gang's efforts to rake up controversies ahead of release, the filmmakers have veered clear of any major mishap. According to film analyst Taran Adarsh, advance bookings are through the roof, presaging a blockbuster debut for first film in the planned trilogy.Ayan Mukherji's Track Record: With his few films, Mukherji has proven to be reliable at the box office. The sweet success of 'Wake Up Sid' was followed by the mammoth success of 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.' A man of few films, Mukherji will be looking to recapture the same magic with longtime collaborator Ranbir Kapoor.

The South Indian Connection: Actor Nagarjuna and Director SS Rajamouli are two names associated with the movie – two individuals accorded a demigod status in South India. While Nagarjuna plays a key role in the movie, 'Bahubali' Director Rajamouli will distribute the film in 4 key South markets.

No Major 'Boycott' Movement: Although producer Karan Johar keeps trending on Twitter from time-to-time, ostensibly due to alleged "nepotism" practices, the cast and crew have so far steered clear of controversy. Not to say that the film does not has its detractors. 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri, who seems to have waged a war on legacy Bollywood, recently claimed that the film's Director Mukherji is so westernized that he cannot pronounce the title of the film. However, the "boycott Brahmastra" hashtag is yet to mark a major mark.

Alia's Dream Run: The 'Gangu Kathiawadi' star is having a dream run, having won many accolades for the film that emerged as one of the few viable hits in the post-pandemic era. Her Netflix film 'Darlings' also received positive reviews with praise towards storyline and performance of Bhatt. She also had a role in mega Telegu blockbuster 'RRR.'

Audiences' Starvation for Entertainment: Boycott controversies aside, people actually seem to be yearning for good, solid entertainment. One needs only look West to see that its true. Despite coming out in the post-pandemic era, Tom Cruise-starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick' has made over $1.4 billion by sticking to a basic entertainment formula that is guaranteed to put cineastes back in the theatre seat.

ALSO READ: Internet Mourns Star Journalist Palki Sharma Upadhyay's Exit from 'Wion'

ALSO WATCH:



