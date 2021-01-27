MUMBAI: The previous year, 2020 was definitely not on our side since the entire world was in a state of lockdown and there were restrictions in the theatres and every movie lover was dying to watch new movies. Now, that we've stepped in a new year, theatres started to reopen with Covid precautions and we could make movie plans with friends and families.

2021 will witness some of the amazing blockbuster Bollywood movies that would be quite exciting to watch. Some of the biggest hits are on the queue which is going to be released by skilled directors in this upcoming year. In this article, we present before you some of the amazing Bollywood movies that you can watch this year.

Interesting movies to watch in 2021:

Radhe: None can match the stardom of the legend, Salman Khan. His humongous fans are quite loyal and wait early for his film. The star declared that this Eid, his film Radhe will be hitting on-screen. This film will be a kind of present to his fans for this year and all are evidently quite excited about it.





Gangubai Kathiawadi: This film seems quite interesting as it is based on a chapter from the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by Hussain Zaidi. Starring an ambitious actress, Alia Bhatt is working very hard and some of her biggest releases can be seen this year. Gangubai Kathiawadi is a dream project for her directed by the famous filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress is playing a character of a madam of a brothel. Indeed this film was on hold for certain hurdles and the pandemic was one of them and finally now that the situation is a bit easy, it would likely be released this very year.





Sardar Udham Singh: This film is based on Patriotism where the young dashing star, Vicky Kaushal is playing the role of a great freedom fighter with extreme grandeur. His versatile acting skills have gifted him with a lot of appreciation and as the poster released it impressed a huge number of critics. His fans eagerly wait for his new movie.





Atrangi Re: Some of the renowned actors of Bollywood are working in this film which includes the great Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush. For the first time, the fans can witness the chemistry of Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan which would definitely be quite interesting. And with the director, Aanand L Rai, one could obviously expect something huge to watch.





Brahmastra: Brahmastra would surely be one of the biggest releases for two relevant reasons. One is of course for the star in it, the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor and the other is for the grand sets that will leave the audience awestruck. The film was on hold from 2019 to releases and for the pandemic, the movie got postponed. This year this film will be hitting a grand release and everyone is looking forward to it.









Also read: Voice of Environment Initiative on Republic Day 2021, Plantation Drive Held at Cotton University

Also watch: Adivasis of Assam Demand ST Status



