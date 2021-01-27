Voice of Environment Initiative on Republic Day 2021, Plantation Drive Held at Cotton University

GUWAHATI: On the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day of India, the youth environmental organization Voice of Environment (VoE) organized a plantation drive at Seetanath Brahma Choudhury Hostel and Botanical Garden of Botany Department of Cotton College University, Guwahati. This drive was organized in association with Cotton College University. The motive behind the drive was to send a strong message for the vision of sustainable, clean and green Assam.

The plantation drive, conducted by Cotton University students from various departments, was led by Mr. Pervez Ali of the Geography Department, Mr Hannam Ali (English Department) and VoE team lead by Bhaskar Hazarika, Mcdonald Choudhury and Sabita Dutta.

The team planted various fruit and medicinal plant saplings on the campus. The drive was supported by Cotton College University student union General Secretary Mr. Hirak Patowari,

Speaking on the occasion of the drive, environmentalist Moharana Choudhury reiterated the significance of plants in our environment, and the relationship between plants and the ecological balance of the earth, food security, and clean green Assam mission.

The General Secretary of Cotton University Students' Union and Moharana Choudhury extended their support for future environmental initiatives and discussed for other such initiatives together. The team believes, "together we can make a difference".

On organizing the drive on occasion of Republic Day, the team conveyed that they wanted to pass on a message of community and country building to all the students and youth across the state and country at large. The team believes that it is necessary for such environment friendly initiatives to be conducted across the country and world at large, that we as a state and nation can become self- sufficient, food secured and green. With witnessing the pandemic first hand, it is necessary that we focus on green and sustainable practices and a clean environment.





