Milind Soman, Wife Ankita Konwar Finishes the 7th Edition "The Last Long Run" of 2020

Mumbai: Fitness enthusiast, and model cum actor Milind Soman along with wife Ankita Konwar has completed "the last long run" of 2020 successfully.



The couple took to social media site Instagram and shared the happy moments from their last run from the 7th edition of LLR where they participated in the 135km run from Guwahati to Cherrapunji.

Ankita Konwar took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Can't believe we're actually done with the last long run of the year. With all the crazy inclines and crazy traffic from Guwahati to Cherrapunji almost without any hill training. This year has been a lot for all of us. Here's hoping for a better tomorrow literally. Enjoy the last couple of hours of the year 2020! See ya next year."

Extending New Year greetings Milind Soman said about his favorite was of celebrating New Year party and also asked fans about their way. He wrote in his Instagram post, "Happy 2021 people !!!! @ankita_earthy and I had a great end to 2020 with the Last Long Run from Guwahati to Cherrapunji, climbing almost 5000ft over 120km on 30th and 31st December, this was the 7th edition of the Last Long Run, starting with Mumbai to Pune in 2014, Bengaluru to Mysuru 2015, Goa to Gokarna 2016, Una to Dharamsala 2017, Colombo to Unawatuna 2018 and Tokyo to Mt Fuji 2019 7pics, 7 years, many friends. This is my favorite way to party. What's yours? Home? Clubs? Friends? Family? Solo? Travel? Adventure ??? ."

Ankita Konwar too extended New Year wishes to everyone and wrote, "After a long run of 120kms in 2 days to end the year with an accumulated gain of some 10000ft, went on a small trek to kick start the year. The trek was to the beautiful double-decker living root bridge in Nongriat and we had to climb down some 3000 steps to get there. The challenge was to climb all the way up with our already tired legs. But we did good kids. Took about 40 minutes to go down and 47 minutes to come up. Hope you all got some time to reflect on your previous year and move towards the things you'd like to do this year. For me, it will always be health above everything else. Wish you a very Happy New Year."

The couple ran approximately 135 km from Guwahati to Cherrapunji with their friends on December 30 and 31.



