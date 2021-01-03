Hotel ITC Grand Chola in Chennai turns Covid cluster, 85 test Positive

Chennai: 85 people, including staff members of ITC Grand Chola near Chennai, have tested positive for Covid-19.



The first case was reported on December 15 after a chef of the hotel tested positive for the infection.

Commenting on the situation, J Radhakrishnan, Health Secretary, Tamil Nadu, said, "On December 15 one staff member tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 609 samples have been collected till now and 85 of those turned out to be positive for the viral disease. The Chennai Corporation has advised saturation testing of all the residents of the hotel."

According to a media report, the hotel claimed that "After the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has classified some associates as asymptomatic and mild, the majority of our associates are work from home and they have been away from the property and so have no contact with other associates and guests."



Meanwhile Greater Chennai Corporation has confirmed that as a precautionary measure saturation testing will be done at all luxury hotels, and also reminded all the hotels to strictly follow the coronavirus related Standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the government.



According to report all the events held at the property was conducted in compliance with the norms mandated by the authorities and to ensure maximum social distancing and safety only 50 per cent capacity of the hall was used.

It is to be mentioned that this is the second time Chennai is in the news for reporting a COVID-19 cluster. Earlier in December 2020, IIT Madras had turned into a COVID-19 hotspot after almost 200 students had tested positive for the virus.





