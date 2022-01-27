Nawazuddin Siddiqui Builds His Dream Bungalow in Mumbai, Names It 'Nawab', Take a look

Mumbai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, after a decade in the film industry, has built a bungalow for himself in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

The actor spent three years renovating the bungalow, which is claimed to be inspired by his childhood home in Budhana.

The actor has named his bungalow 'Nawab', in remembrance of his father. The house boasts of a lavish verandah, white exteriors, and a huge terrace.

Take a look

In the coming months, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a full agenda. He is now working on 'Tiku Weds Sheru,' a film produced by Kangana Ranaut. This film stars Avneet Kaur alongside Nawazuddin and is directed by Sai Kabir.

In terms of work, he appeared in the American-Bangladeshi-Indian film No Land's Man in 2021. He'll also feature in Heropanti 2 and Jogira Sara Ra Ra. He'll also be seen alongside Avneet Kaur in Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru.

Tiku Weds Sheru is a dark satire and a romantic drama film set in the Hindi language. Under Manikarnika Films, Kangana Ranaut produces the film, which is written and directed by Sai Kabir.

