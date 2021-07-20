Paresh Rawal: If you don't verify before sharing fake news you contribute to its spread

"One thing I want to say is I have committed a paap (sin) on social media. But sometimes mistakes happen. If you don't verify before sharing fake news you contribute to its spread. I have committed that sin. Also, I would urge all not to post negative tweets," Rawal said.



"If you have any complaint against me, you can DM me, instead of posting publicly. This medium is so strong, powerful and essential in today's time, we should make good use of it," he suggested.

Opening up during a conversation with IANS, the Padma Shri recipient actor also spoke about the social media tendency to draw conclusions without understanding an issue. He cites the example of the reaction that was seen among many when the Prime Minister requested citizens to beat plates and clap hands during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic last year,

"Some people made fun wondering if beating plates or clapping hands would scare the coronavirus away. They did not understand this was done to acknowledge the hard work of our health workers, cleaning workers and our police force. I am not saying this on behalf of any party, but turning this into a joke doesn't look good. This should be understood. They are working hard so that you all can stay safe in your homes," said the actor-politician and former Lok Sabha MP.

"I've seen so many deaths among friends and in my family, even young people dying. I know life is short, but didn't know it was so short. So, I feel one shouldn't leave anything for tomorrow, do it today. The other thing is compassion. The way our labourers left this city, it was painful. We are Indians. If we let go of compassion then what are we left with?" (IANS)

