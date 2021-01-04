PUBG Mobile-Rival "FAU-G" to be Launch on January 26

FAU:G aka Fearless and United: Guards is expected to make its official entry on January 26.

The app's co-founder, Vishal Gondal (CEO of GOQii) has suggested that the game was under development for some months. The game has been developed by nCore Games under the mentorship of popular Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.



Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, actor Akshay Kumar wrote, "Whether it's a problem within the country or at the border...these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem."

Supporting PM @narendramodi's AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

The actor further said that the FAU-G has been launched supporting PM Narendra Modi's Atma Nirbhar movement and besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers.



It is said that 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to Bharat Ke Veer Trust.



As per the description on Google Play, the game has been based on real-world scenarios and "brings to life the thrill and adrenaline of a life spent guarding India's borders." The first trailer released in October, also by Akshay Kumar, showed the theme of the game and the company's co-founder Vishal Gondal said that the first level is based on Galwan Valley.



Earlier the Indian government has made a series of ban on Chinese based mobile applications and in which PUBG Mobile Lite was also among them.



With no concrete information on when the game will be relaunched in the country, players and fans have been left with a void until now.

Meanwhile, to relaunch back in India PUBG Mobile have already cut ties with the Chinese internet giant, Tencent, which previously published the game in India. Microsoft has signed a deal to move the PUBG Mobile data to Azure.

PUBG Corporation will ensure regular audits and verification on the storage systems which holds the Indian users' personal data. PUBG Mobile-rival "FAU-G" to be Launch on January 26

