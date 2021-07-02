Romance is in the air for Kamala Harris' stepdaughter

Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff and her boyfriend Sam Hine have taken their love to the French Riviera. The artist, 22, and her GQ editor boyfriend, 27, spent the day on a yacht in Saint-Tropez, France. The two were photographed toasting their drinks, sharing kisses, snapping some selfies, and enjoying the view recently.



Ella — the daughter of Kamala Harris's husband and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff and his ex-wife —rocked a green bikini, a blue baseball cap, and black sunglasses for the outing, while her boyfriend opted for purple and red patterned swim trunks and blue-tinted sunglasses. On Tuesday, Ella shared more snapshots from her French getaway on Instagram, captioning the series of slides: "fun times in france." The post featured hotel snapshots, food pictures, and even a glimpse of her mom Kerstin Emhoff.

Ella and Sam first sparked romance rumors in February, just one month after her stepmom's inauguration as the 49th vice president of the United States. The two have since been spotted out and about in New York various times, including dining together at a restaurant in Chinatown in February, holding hands in the West Village in March, and strolling Manhattan in May. (Agencies)

