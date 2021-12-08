Sidharth Shukla most searched celeb on the Net

The 'Year in Review 2021' released by the web services Yahoo! reports that the late reality television star and actor, Siddharth Shukla, who breathed his last on September 2, 2021, has been the most searched male celebrity of the year that's slowly drawing to an end. Shukla is followed by Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, who is the host of the reality show 'Bigg Boss', which, incidentally, made the late actor famous in his lifetime.

Close on the heels of Salman Khan is the Telugu actor, Allu Arjun, followed by the late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, another actor to meet with a premature end, and the celebrated thespian, Dilip Kumar, who passed away this past July. (IANS)

