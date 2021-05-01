Sunil Grover has been making people laugh with his antics as a funnyman on television for years. He has also impressed with the odd serious role, as he did recently in the web series "Tandav", or the Akshay Kumar-starrer film "Gabbar Is Back". The advent of social media has been a boon for new-age talent over the recent years and Sunil, too, has benefitted from the platform.



"You have to see so much talent has come forth because of social media. Everyone has got a platform to express themselves and people can watch whatever they like," he said.

If the advent of social media and OTT is changing art of storytelling, Sunil noted this is something that happens every few years. From theatre to films to television to social media and OTT now, viewers have proved they can adapt easily.

"Change is inevitable. When films started coming, people thought that may be audience for plays would be affected but theatre has continued. Eventually, social media came and now we have OTT. With time, people adapt to evolution," he said.

For him, as an artiste, a variety in platforms means a better chance to experiment, which in turn throws new challenges.

"I love taking up challenges. I recently did a show on OTT and the challenge there was that it was a very serious role and I was worried about what if people laugh at that. Of course, it worked for me and I liked the fact that in 'Tandav' the audience accepted me as something different. I think what the audience wants is good performance and not anything else. They want to an amount of freshness, too," he said.

"I have been doing similar kind of things for a while, so when I do something different and it works, the audience appreciates it and I like (the fact) that I got to do something fresh," he added. (IANS)



Also Read: "Comedy Is A Medicine", Says Sunil Grover As Fan Says He Helped Her Fight Depression

Also Watch: Fishing boats set on fire at South Salmara







