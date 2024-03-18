Guwahati: Guwahati to Host Crucial FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Between India and Afghanistan

GUWAHATI: Guwahati is set to be a football frenzy as India and Afghanistan gear up to host the much-awaited FIFA World Cup qualifier match on March 26. The match will take place at the famous Indira Gandhi Sports Stadium , which will be a special time Local football enthusiasts. The Assam Football Association is leaving no stone unturned in the preparations for this crucial match.

The importance of the tournament for India’s progress in the third edition of the FIFA World Cup on the continent could not have been greater AFA secretary Sangrang Brahma expressed the association’s happiness saying it was a great pride to host the international football tournament. He highlighted the role of such events in connecting the football-loving communities of Assam and North East India with the national team. Both the Indian and Afghanistan teams are expected to arrive in Guwahati on March 24, giving them enough time to practice ahead of the crucial qualifying match.

With the recent change in governance and the unwavering support of Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, AFA is fully committed to providing a seamless and memorable experience for the players and spectators. Under CM Sarma’s leadership, football emerged as a priority of the state government, which is reflected in the recent allocation of ₹600 crore for the demolition and reconstruction of a dedicated football facility at the Nehru Stadium.

This investment this reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to nurture and promote sports at the grassroots level and professionalism. As the much awaited beginning to the historic game commences, zeal and anticipation continues to grow among football enthusiasts across the region. With the country setting its sights on the bustling city of Guwahati, all eyes will be on the players as they struggle win and move closer to their FIFA World Cup dreams.

