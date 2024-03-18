India, Afghanistan to arrive Guwahati city on March 23; FIFA World Cup, AFC-Asian Cup qualifier

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati is gearing up to host FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification match at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium in the city on March 26. India will take on Afghanistan in the match which will kick off at 7pm.

It may be mentioned here that India and Afghanistan are placed in group ‘A’ along with Qatar and Kuwait. It will be the third game for both the teams in the qualifying round. India won one and lost one in their previous two matches and Afghanistan lost both their earlier ties.

Before their arrival in Guwahati India will play their away match against Afghanistan on March 22. The game will be held at Abha in Saudi Arabia

Talking to the media persons here today the secretary of the Assam Football Association Sangrang Brahma said that both the teams will arrive in the city on March 23 in two different flights. Already two grounds were prepared for the team’s training which are the practice ground at the Sarusajai Sports Complex and SAI Centre ground in the city.

Meanwhile Brahma today also released the price of the tickets for the forthcoming match. The crowd capacity of the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium is around 24,000 but tickets will be available for 20,000 seats. The minimum and maximum price of the tickets is Rs 250 and Rs 4000. The sale of tickets has already started in Book my Show portal from today. Brahma added: ‘Assam Football Association planned to provide free passes to former national and international players of the State to watch the game.’

