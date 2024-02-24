Arunachal: Chief Minister Pema Khandu Unveils Arunachal Grameen Express Yojana and 40 Developmental Projects in Dirang

DIRANG: In Dirang and adjacent areas of the West Kameng district, Pema Khandu, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, recently started 40 new projects and planned 14 more. A variety of these projects involve building roads, a science hub and planetarium, a Khelo India indoor activities center, and a housing scheme for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Also, 320 local inhabitants received single room apartments under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana program.
Khandu opened a program at the St Lopon Stadium where he introduced the Arunachal Grameen Express Yojana. This provided Mahindra Bolero pickup trucks for four local social welfare groups in Dirang valley. He pushed the locals to acknowledge the remarkable progress in the Northeast, focusing on Arunachal Pradesh, with the BJP ruling since 2014.
He appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for considering the region as important. He talked about the significant development in the region, including the opening of an airport in Hollongi, the first medical college (TRIHMS) of the state, and better-linked roadways to distant zones like Vijaynagar and Tali.
He highlighted three key areas, road networks, health care, and education, as the government's main focus. Khandu spoke about the critical role of primary education and announced new plans to expand the Early Child Care Education (ECCE) system. More than 700 ECCEs and anganwadi centers have been built all over the state.
In addition, Khandu made noteworthy declarations. This included enhancing Vijaynagar as a tourist attraction, doubling the seats at Tomo Riba Institute for Arunachalos from 50 to 100 and creating advanced landing spots in Dirang and Anini.
Local legislator Phurpa Tsering, while addressing, emphasized the eradication of election-related unrest in Dirang. He honored the work of previous local legislators, especially Tsering Gyurme. Head of the State BJP, Biyuram Wahge, attended and spoke at the event. Other significant attendees included MLAs Dongru Siongju, Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, Kumsi Sidiso, West Kameng's Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar, Superintendent Sudhanshu Dhama, and GBs.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: