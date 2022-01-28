2 heroin peddlers nabbed in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Acting on a tip-off, two persons were apprehended in the Bharalumukh area on Wednesday by a joint team of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) and Bharalumukh Police Station and 41 vials of the suspected contraband heroin was seized from their possession along with Rs 25,200 in cash and a motorcycle. The drug peddlers have been identified as Jitu Das (42) of Durga Sorovar under Jalukbari Police Station and Dipjyoti Kalita (27) of Kamakhya Gate.

Also Read: Over Rs 344 crores worth drugs seized in 8 months in Assam

Also watch:



