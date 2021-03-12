2 more arrested in connection with minority students scholarship scam

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: More arrests have been made in connection with the minority students' pre-matriculation scholarship scam.

According to the police, a team of CID with the help of local police personnel searched some locations under Boko Police Station and Alopati Char Police Station on Wednesday. The search operation yielded in the form of Sohidul Islam of Nagarbera and Rafiur Rahman of Chhaygaon who were involved in the pre-matriculation scam. The duo was arrested formally on Thursday.

In the CID PS case (20/2020 U/S 120B/406/409/419/420/468/471 IPC added sections 66C and 66D I.T Act) the sleuths have so far arrested 38 people.

Their involvement in misappropriation of scholarships amount meant for students belonging to minority community was established during investigation.

Also Read: SI of Special Branch arrested for 'facilitating' drug supply in Assam

Also Watch: AIUDF's Aminul Islam Receives Warm Welcome at Mankachar



