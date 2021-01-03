33rd Guwahati Book Fair organized discussion on 175 years of Arunadoi

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: To celebrate the 175 years of the first Assamese language magazine Arunadoi, 33rd Guwahati Book Fair organized a discussion on the Role of Arunadoi in the development of Assamese society and its literature. Noted writer Dr. Basanta Kumar Goswami said, "The main intention of Arunadoi was to spread Christianity, but in spite of it this magazine introduced Assam with the modern world. The news reports published on it were read at Philadelphia".

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ananda Bormudoi said, "Arunadoi fought against social injustice which was prevailing at that time in the society, their news always focused on women empowerment".

"The Publication Board and Axam Xahitya Xabha are planning to publish the Part 2 and Part 3 of Arunadoi under one cover this year," said by Secretary of Publication Board Promod Kalita.

Also Read: Guwahati Book Fair: Hiren Bhatacharjee Rachanabali & Aai loi Chithi best-selling books

Also Watch: Watch: Spine-chilling accident caught on camera, one woman dead









