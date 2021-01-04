Literary event of Telahi-Kamalaboriya Anchalik Sakha Xahitya Xabha held in Lakhimpur

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: The Telahi-Kamalaboriya Anchalik Sakha Xahitya Xabha of Lakhimpur district, one of the noted branch unit of Axam Xahitya Xabha, held its regular literary event, titled as Gharua Mel on Sunday in a befitting manner. The maiden programme of the year of the literary body was hosted by its president Lohit Chandra Khound at his residential premises located at Kutuhaguri village.

The agenda of the programme started with the title song of Axam Xahitya Xabha— Chirachenehimorbhasajanani presented by the students of Sangeet Sadhana Mahavidyalay, Halowajan. Secretary of the literary body, Mintu Sarmah explained the objective of the programme. It was chaired by writer-poet, journalist Ranjit Kakati.

"Literary creativity is not only an inherent quality of anyone's inborn talent, but also an outcome of introspection, observation and perception. The literary figures can encompass the society towards right direction with their creation. Socially responsible literature is the driving force of epoch-making events and the progress of human civilization," Ranjit Kakati stated from the chair.

In the programme, prominent writers Ikheswar Borah, Powal Chandra Borah, Nila Chuitia, Ahidur Rahman, who are also the former presidents of the Telahi-Kamalaboriya Anchalik Sakha Xahitya Xabha, delivered encouraging lecture in the programme. Poets like Sanjib Borah, Anuj Bhuyan, Mintu Sarmah, Rintu Saikia, Makhan Chandra Saikia, Diganta Deka, Rima Borthakur, Pranita Saikia, Bitu Goswami, Lohit Chandra Khound, Dibya Jyoti Hazarika, Bhrigu Prashad Sarmah, Tarali Gharphalia recited self-composed poem in the event. On the other hand, storyteller DulalDutta presented a short story while writer Ratul Chandra Nath presented an article on current affair. Vocal artistes Bonti Lekharu, Nijara Kalita, Satyawoti Kalita presented Jyoti Sangeet and modern songs in the programme. Five child poets also recited their poems in the event. Literary critic and poet Haren Hazarika delivered a reviewing lecture with critical appreciation on the recited poetries, read-out short story and article of the programme. In the programme which was organized with new optimism of New Year against all negativities and adversities of the past years, resolution was taken to create an environment favourable for literary practices and to herald cultural revolution.

