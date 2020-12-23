41st Villakku Mahotsav on December 26 in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: As performed every year, Purbanchal Shree Ayyappa Mandir, Guwahati is celebrating the Mandala Pooja Mahotsav from November 16, 2020 to January 14, 2021.



As per information from the temple administration, there will be daily pooja from 6:30 am to 9:00 am and evening from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on weekdays and 6:00 am to 10:00 am in the morning and 6:00 pm to 8 pm in the evening on weekends.

The 41st day pooja (41st Villakku) Mahotsav will be celebrated on December 26, 2020 with special pooja and annadanam in the evening, stated a release. The temple authorities have appealed to all the devotees to be a part of the pooja celebrations and annadanam and be blessed by Lord Shree Ayyappa.





