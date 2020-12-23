GST Bhawan organizes rally to promote green-urban mobility in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The GST Bhawan, Guwahati organized a rally consisting of cyclists and runners as part of their new Go Green Initiative which aims to encourage officers to cycle, carpool or use public transport for commuting to office at least once a week for reducing carbon emissions and promoting green-urban mobility. The motto adopted by the rally was Amar Pariyaboron, Amar Dayitwa, AmarJagoran, borrowed from Assamese ideas on environmental conservation.

IRS officers VarunYadav, Rishi Yadav, BB Karmakar led the rally along with GST officers who came from various parts of Guwahati to participate in the event.

The rally was flagged off from LachitBorphukan statue by the banks of Brahmaputra and was welcomed at GST Bhawan by S Kannan, Chief Commissioner, Customs, CGST and Central Excise, Guwahati Zone with other officers.

All the participants took a pledge to adopt lifestyle changes to make the earth a better place for ourselves and future generations. COVID protocols were followed during the entire event by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

The Go Green Initiative earned the praise of CBIC Chairman, Ajit Kumar, who wished the best for all green endeavours of CGST Guwahati Zone.

Rally was followed by a speech from RajuSakthivel, Commissioner who pointed out the urgent need to reduce our carbon footprint.

Special Guest SethuLaxmi, a social worker of 27 years of experience graced the emphasized on the need for maintaining the continuity of the Green Day.

The Chief Commissioner thanked all the guests, media, organizers and participants for making the event a huge success. He concluded his speech by committing to install water purifiers at the GST Bhawan and completely eliminate the single use plastics in and around the office premises.

