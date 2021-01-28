72nd Republic Day: Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel take out parade

GUWAHATI: The 33rd Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) celebrated the 72nd Republic Day



The 72nd Republic day was celebrated by 33rd Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Guwahati, wherein, a parade led by Assistant Commandant Neeraj Kumar Koli paid Salute to the National Flag. The National Flag was unfurled by Commandant of 33rd Battalion ITBP, Manish Kr.

Kumar in his address conveyed his greetings to all the personnel and their families and appealed to the Jawans to keep ready for supreme sacrifice if needed. On this occasion, he also announced names of Medal awardees for Gallantry, Distinguished and Meritorious service and congratulated them, stated a release.

