72nd Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Assam

Correspondents

MANGALDAI: Darrang district celebrated the 72nd Republic Day with a day-long programme in a colourful way. An unprecedented gathering of more than 8,000 enthusiastic children, students, leading citizens, women activists and senior citizens witnessed the ceremonial celebration organized by the district administration at Parade Ground here. Darrang Deputy Commissioner Dilip Kumar Borah ceremonially unfurled the national tricolour and inspected the guard of honour. He also received salutes from the contingents of Assam Police, District Home Guards and boy and girl NCC cadets who took part in the ceremonial march past.

In his address, Deputy Commissioner Dilip Kumar Borah lauded the swahids who offered supreme sacrifice while taking part in the freedom struggle. He also recalled the contribution of eminent freedom fighters of the district, namely Pandit Dineswar Sarma, Tankeswar Sarma, Ratneswar Sarma and Pani Ram Das who played a bold role during the freedom struggle and appealed the members of the younger generation to study the life and works of those legendary freedom fighters and to follow their spirit and ideology.

In the ceremonial function, the district administration offered hearty felicitation to Superintendent of Police Amrit Bhuyan on being honoured with the prestigious Police Medal for Meritorious Service. Mangaldai legislator Guru Jyoti Das, chairman of Zila Parishad, Dhiren Deka, 97-year old retired medical officer Sirajul Hoque and a good number of citizens attended the Republic Day celebration, well anchored by singer of repute, Pranjal Sarma.

BARPETA: The 72th Republic Day was celebrated in Barpeta with various programme in the field of Government Higher Secondary School, Barpeta. Unfurling the national flag, Guwahati Development Department Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya said, "The steps that have been taken by the present BJP government for the overall development of the people are admirable. This process of developing the State and the country will continue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already launched various schemes for the development of the people." Ranjit Kr.Dass, MLA of Sarbhog, chairman of Housefed, Gunindra Nath Das, MLA of Barpeta, Munundra Sarma, Barpeta Deputy Commissioner Dr.Robin Kumar Singh, Barpeta Superintendent of Police Anil Das and other dignitaries were present. People who have excelled in different fields were felicitated. Various cultural programmes and sports events were held. A cricket match was held between the district administration and Barpeta Press Club.

Tezpur: Along with rest of the country, the 72nd Republic Day was celebrated here in Tezpur centrally at Church Field with patriotic fervour and pomp. The tricolour was unfurled by State Water Resources Minister Keshab Mahanta.

The minister also inspected the Guard of Honour and took the salute of the march past participated by the contingents of Assam Police, Home guard, ITBP, NCC of Tezpur College, Darrang College , Government Boys' HS School, Bengali Girls' High School and others.

Earlier, he paid tribute to the Father of the nation and paid homage to the martyrs at the function arena. The function was attended by local MLA Brindaban Goswami, Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, Manvendra Pratap Singh and Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta respectively, besides other government officers and dignitaries.

Addressing the people, Mahanta said that the State Government was pro-active in restoring peace in Assam. He spoke on the various schemes taken up by the government, particularly in the agriculture, education and health sectors. A cultural programme and prize distribution ceremony were also held.

