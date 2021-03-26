AIUDF warns some of expelled leaders for misleading the voters

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The AIUDF has warned a few candidates fighting this Assembly election and misleading the voters as official AIUDF candidates.

In a statement issued to the media on Thursday, AIUDF's general secretary (organization) Aminul Islam said that some leaders expelled from the party for their anti-party activities are misleading the voters saying that they are 'AIUDF-supported candidates'. Such candidates are seen at Rupahihat, Batadrava, South Salmara, Goalpara West etc LACs. Some of such independent candidates are misleading voters projecting them as AIUDF-supported candidates, he said.

"We want to make it clear that the AIUDF has nothing to do with such candidates," he added.

Also Read: AJP, Raijor Dal helping BJP by dividing votes: Badruddin Ajmal

Also Watch: Tea workers stage protest demanding hike in daily wages



