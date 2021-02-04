All Assam Unnayan Parishad demands financial assistance for pig farmers

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The All Assam Unnayan Parishad (AAUP) has demanded the State government to provide financial assistance to the local pig farmers and also stop the illegal export of pigs from other States.

"After the Gauhati High Court banned the import of pigs from other States, trucks loaded with pigs are illegally entering the State through Srirampur Gate in Dhubri district," alleged AAUP president Jayanta Gogoi.

Warning the illegal pig traders, the AAUP stated that it will take strong actions against them if the illegal trade continues.

