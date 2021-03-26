Annual training camp conducted for Assam Air Squadron NCC

GUWAHATI: The annual training camp for the cadets of 50 Assam Air Squadron NCC was conducted successfully at JNV Mangaldoi in Darrang district from March 19 to 23.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the camp was conducted after a long gap of more than one-and-a-half years. The normal duration of the camp is of 10 days. However, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic the duration was reduced to 5 days. It was a Herculean task for the unit to complete all the activities that was meant to be completed in a camp with 10 days duration in the 5 days annual training camp.

Training activities for the camp included Aero-modeling, Yoga, Josh run, technical classes, Swatch Bharat activities, PT, Parade and games. As the cadets belong to the Air wing NCC and to add more value to their training, the Commanding Officer of the unit, Group Captain Robin Vishoyi, tasked the unit to include flying training of cadets as one of main activities. He insisted that it should be carried out during the duration of the camp.

Vishoyi also tasked the cadets to make a new aero-model and fly it successfully during the camp itself. This was an added challenge to accomplish the huge planned task. However, due to the unconditional support, motivation, appropriate guidance and strong encouragement provided by their commanding officer, the training staff and cadets of the unit took the tasks as a challenge and completed all the activities on time, with full vigor and enthusiasm, as planned.

After completing the camp, a total of 119 cadets of senior division and senior wing became eligible to appear for 'B' and 'C' certificate exams.

