Fresh COVID surge: Dispur asks doctors and health workers to remain on high alert

GUWAHATI: Dispur has asked doctors and health workers to remain on maximum alert to deal with any situation that might arise due to fresh rise of COVID-19 positive cases in the State as well other parts of the country.

"Even though increase of positive cases is still not alarming, the Health department does not want to take any chance. The latest guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be strictly followed in the State. As per the MHA guidelines, the State will have to follow the 'Test-Track-Treat' protocol to contain the spread of the virus. The Health department has asked doctors and nurses of six medical colleges and hospitals to be mentally and physically prepared to deal with sudden rush of COVID-positive patients," said a source in the Health department.

The MHA has asked the States and Union Territories (UTs) — where the proportion of RT-PCR tests is less — to rapidly increase the same to reach the prescribed level of 70 per cent or more

A doctor at the Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) said that even though the COVID-positivity rate is still low in the State, the danger lies with COVID complacency which has set in among the people.

"The people must not forget that the pandemic has not ended. The ensuing elections and campaigning has created a total chaos to adhere to COVID-safety protocols. Political parties have also dumped Covid safety protocols during the ongoing campaigning. This is a dangerous sign and must prove disastrous," the doctor said. He did not rule out the possibility of a fresh wave of COVID-positive cases soon after the three-phased assembly election is over on April 6.

In between March 1 to 22, 2021 the State has been recording 15 to 30 positive cases every day. On Tuesday (March 23) there were 52 positive cases followed by 41 on Wednesday (March 24). From March 31, 2020 to March 24, 2021 altogether 2, 18,099 have been tested COVID-19 positive. The total COVID casualty so far is 1,103. Altogether 1,347 COVID-positive patients have so far died due to other reasons.

