Asomi Saras Mela 2021: Stall owners receive mix response from customers

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Asomi Saras Mela 2021 organized by the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM) to support the SHGs (Self Help Groups) is receiving a mixed response from the people. While some stall owners stated that they are satisfied with the business, other said they are incurring losses.

Earlier it was assumed by the organizers and the stall owners that the mela will receive a good response from the people as it was held after the COVID-19restrictions were relaxed. However, a section of the stall owners have stated that they are not receiving a good response from the customers. One of the stall owner stated, "We sold only 20 per cent clothes of our stall. If this continues then we will incur huge losses."

"The customers are refusing to pay the desired prices due to which we are facing losses," another stall owner added.



Also Read: Voice of Environment Initiative on Republic Day 2021, Plantation Drive Held at Cotton University

Also Watch: Tragic End to a Picnic 4 of a Family Drowns









