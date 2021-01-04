Assam Assembly Election 2021: State BJP gears up activities

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: BJP's Assam in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda is in his second leg to Assam where he is supposed to take part in a number of party meetings at the district level in upper and lower Assam.

After the successive win in two autonomous council elections – that of the BTC (Bodoland Territorial Council) and the TAC (Tiwa Autonomous Council) – the party has been upbeat. It, with its allies, has set the target of 100+ in the forthcoming Assembly election in the State. In his recent visit to the State, Union Home Minister Amit Shah did direct the leaders of the party to go to the booth levels to gear up poll campaign.

After the directive, the party in the State has decided to hold election meetings from January 5-11 at booth level. From January 20-February 27, 2021 the party will go to the voters with the help of their pristhapramukhs.

