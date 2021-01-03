Assam BJP Leader Dilip Saikia Adjudged ‘Best Active MP’

Guwahati: After an extensive survey conducted by Fame India-Asia Post Best Parliament 2021, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national General Secretary and Member of Parliament (MP) from Mangaldoi constituency of Assam, Dilip Saikia has been named as the "Best Active MP" among selected 25 best MPs out of total 543 MPs in the 17th Lok Sabha in different categories.



Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju, Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Assam parliamentary affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and other party leaders have congratulated Dilip Saikia for his achievement.

Saikia was elected to the Parliament for the first in 2019. "Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, "I'm very happy and a proud moment for whole of Assam and North-East as young and dynamic MP from Assam and BJP National General Secretary Shri @DilipSaikia4Bjp Ji is adjudged as "Best Active MP" by Fame India magazine."

States Finance, Health, and Education Minister HimantaBiswa Sarma took to Twitter and wrote," So proud that the ever agile and accessible MP, and National Gen Secretary of @BJP4India Sri @DilipSaikia4Bjp has been recognised for his work and nominated as among top 25 MPs in 'Active' category. A fine tribute to his sincerity and commitment. Congratulations."



Ranjeet Kumar Dass tweeted,"Heartiest congratulations to Hon'ble MP & National Gen. Sec. of BJP, Shri. @DilipSaikia4Bjp Ji as he nominated in the top 25 MPs of the country in the category 'Active'. We are proud of his sincerity and commitment to the service of the nation.May he prosper ahead in his career."

Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary wrote on his Twitter, "Heartiest congratulations to Hon'ble MP and National General Secretary of @BJP4India, Shri @DilipSaikia4Bjp for being nominated in the top 25 MPs of the country in the category ' Active MP as per the survey conducted by Fame India-Asia Post."