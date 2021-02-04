Assam Assembly Election: Asom Gana Parishad - BJP seat-sharing talks by this month

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: In view of the Assam Assembly Election, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will hold seat-sharing talks with the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) by end of February, said sources.

The AGP on Wednesday reviewed the party's strength in grassroots level with district level leaders. On the other hand, the party is also conducting a survey to determine the constituencies where it can win seats.

Meanwhile, addressing the media, State Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated that the BJP will forge alliance with the AGP and the UPPL (United People's Party Liberal). He also underlined that seat sharing between the parties will be finalized within this month.

