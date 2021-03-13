Assam Assembly Election: BJP election campaign hits top gear

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: With a few days left the Assembly election, the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) is hitting top gear in election campaigning as various senior leaders from the party are scheduled to visit the State.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the State on March 18 and 20 and address a series of rallies. According to State BJP sources, PM Modi will take part in rallies at Badarpur in Barak Valley on March 18, and Chabua on March 20.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also visit the State.

The Union Defence Minister will visit Assam on March 14 and he will chair a series of public meetings at Biswanath, Gohpur, and Dergaon. Irani will visit Assam on Saturday and will hold meetings at Mariani, Sivasagar, and Samaguri. On March 15, Chouhan will take part in three election rallies at Naharkatia, Duliajan, and Dibrugarh.

