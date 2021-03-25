 Top
Assam Elections 2021: Expenditure details to be inspected on March 25

The Expenditure Observers will inspect the expenditure details of contesting candidates of all the four legislative Assembly constituencies under Kamrup (Metro) on March 25, March 30, and April 2 at the Assam Administrative Staff College Hostel at Khanapara.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 3:35 AM GMT

STAFF REPORTER

The two expenditure observers appointed by the ECI (Election Commission of India) namely Rajni Rani Roy for Jalukbari and Guwahati West, and Chanchal Meena appointed to look after Dispur and Guwahati East constituencies will inspect the expenditure of the candidates under the concerned constituency.

