Assam Elections 2021: Expenditure details to be inspected on March 25

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Expenditure Observers will inspect the expenditure details of contesting candidates of all the four legislative Assembly constituencies under Kamrup (Metro) on March 25, March 30, and April 2 at the Assam Administrative Staff College Hostel at Khanapara.

The two expenditure observers appointed by the ECI (Election Commission of India) namely Rajni Rani Roy for Jalukbari and Guwahati West, and Chanchal Meena appointed to look after Dispur and Guwahati East constituencies will inspect the expenditure of the candidates under the concerned constituency.

